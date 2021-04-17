Memory of last summer’s bright flowers by AggieSoon April 17, 2021April 17, 2021 Filed under: Home Photo Challenges For Six Word Saturday and Bright Squares Like this:Like Loading... Related
8 Comments
Such a beautiful pink!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was very vibrant! 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful colour combination.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! I loved the strong red against the blue box. Thank you Debbie!
LikeLike
Such memories do last longer. Lovely capture 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Hammad!
LikeLiked by 1 person
very bright!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were 😁!
LikeLiked by 1 person