It’s been a while since I’ve been up this early. But it was lovely to see the sunrise.
I was heading into work for the first time in months!
Stories from the journey home
A beautiful sunrise. Hope you have a wonderful day. 😊
I did have a lovely day thank you! 😁
What a lovely shot.
Thank you 😊
Lovely! I bet it’s nice to get back in to work, even if it means an early start.
Thanks Rebecca! It was indeed lovely ☺️
Nice! How did it feel to get back to the office?
Lovely to see people I work with! They’ve been so great during lockdown. It was nice to see them in 3D.
And how about those office plants? Did any survive? haha!!
There are one or two that’s looking a little sad
My husband was back on the road today after furlough. Dog was confused. Gradually more sounds of life return.
That’s a good thing I think. I am looking forward to the summer 🌺
Yes definitely, roll on sunshine.⚘
How exciting to be returning to work, and wonderful that the sun decided to treat you to a beautiful sunrise on this day
Yes, it was a fresh and beautiful morning!
