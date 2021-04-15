Packing the tea last

My husband is a superstar.
While I was working from home yesterday he almost single handedly packed up the house for our move today.
The tea was still out. So I arranged it on top of the boxes and took the image for Su’s virtual tea party!
I can’t stay too long this time. Loads of boxes to move and unpack!
6 Comments
Oo good luck with your move, hope it all goes well!
Thank you! 😁
Hope the move goes smoothly
Thank you Su! We’re madly looking for a car spot for the removalists at the moment!
Oh the joys of British houses and on-street parking. Good luck
Ha! Thank you!
