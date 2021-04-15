Packing the tea last

by AggieSoon
Filed under:

My husband is a superstar.

While I was working from home yesterday he almost single handedly packed up the house for our move today.

The tea was still out. So I arranged it on top of the boxes and took the image for Su’s virtual tea party!

I can’t stay too long this time. Loads of boxes to move and unpack!

6 Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.