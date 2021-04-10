An exhibition of tiny bright lights

by AggieSoon
It was an exhibition I took my son to in 2016. He would have been about 10 years old.

The artist was Tatsuo Miyajima.

The tiny flashing numbers are supposed to signify the passing of time. They express the Buddhist idea of death and rebirth as the numbers hit zero before starting again.

Our son said it reminded him of computers, coding and Dr Who.

