An exhibition of tiny bright lights

It was an exhibition I took my son to in 2016. He would have been about 10 years old.
The artist was Tatsuo Miyajima.
The tiny flashing numbers are supposed to signify the passing of time. They express the Buddhist idea of death and rebirth as the numbers hit zero before starting again.
Our son said it reminded him of computers, coding and Dr Who.
For Six Word Saturday and Bright Squares
4 Comments
I reckon he might be right about Doctor Who – ha can be lurking anywhere 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
How cool would that be?!
LikeLike
Think your son’s review is spot on!
LikeLiked by 1 person
😁 I’ll let him know!
LikeLiked by 1 person