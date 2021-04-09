It was a bright sunny day today

These images are not mine. They were taken by my husband and son.

I was working from home. My husband had the day off. Our son was playing computer games.

Then we heard the breaking news. Prince Philip died today.

My husband and son went to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects. My husband then jumped in to help a friend who was covering the story for news back in Australia.

“So, was it good to go?” I asked our boy when they returned.

“Yeah. It was ok I guess,” answered the teenager who was still a little young to understand the significance of history.

I’m not a monarchist. But there is something about a lifetime of service to a Queen and one’s adoptive country that should be honoured and remembered.

I imagine it wouldn’t have been easy.

I do hope Becky forgives me for breaking all the rules here for her Bright Squares.

Just wanted to mark the day before it faded.