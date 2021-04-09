It was a bright sunny day today

by AggieSoon
Filed under:

These images are not mine. They were taken by my husband and son.

I was working from home. My husband had the day off. Our son was playing computer games.

Then we heard the breaking news. Prince Philip died today.

My husband and son went to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects. My husband then jumped in to help a friend who was covering the story for news back in Australia.

“So, was it good to go?” I asked our boy when they returned.

“Yeah. It was ok I guess,” answered the teenager who was still a little young to understand the significance of history.

I’m not a monarchist. But there is something about a lifetime of service to a Queen and one’s adoptive country that should be honoured and remembered.

I imagine it wouldn’t have been easy.

I do hope Becky forgives me for breaking all the rules here for her Bright Squares.

Just wanted to mark the day before it faded.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.