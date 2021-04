My bright loves. Thankful I get to spend time with them.

This memory was from last year. My husband was working on the weekend. And my son and I was able to go into the city to see him.

The sun was out. Restrictions had lifted. We were able to grab some lunch near the Thames.

It was a beautiful day. And I couldn’t quite believe we were having this adventure in London.

Via the old Daily Post Photo Challenge #151: Family

And for Becky’s Bright Squares