It’s a picture of my jumper. Filtered to enrich an already bright palette.
After a couple of days of glorious sunshine, it snowed this morning for a bit. It was too warm to settle on the ground though.
Glad I can still wear my colourful jumpers for a little longer!
For Bright Squares
6 Comments
what a fabulous jumper – I love it. Bright and colourful indeed 😀
Thank you Becky. It does lift my spirits sometimes.
I love your jumpsuit! The perfect thing to wear on a more dreary day. Kudos to you!
Ha! Thank you Sue! I think Americans call them sweaters 😁
Isn’t it interesting how towards the end of winter so many of us crave bright colors? I’ve been loving seeing some of the bright pink and buttercup blossoms peeping out as we step into spring. Take care!
Thank you BT! Yes, it’s as if the world is waking up again. And we’re part of that awakening!
