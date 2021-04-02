Good Friday 2021

“But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed.” Isaiah 53:5 (NIV)

It’s Good Friday today. A time to remember the death of my Lord on the cross.

Our boy said it was odd that we have as our symbol the instrument that killed Jesus. But that’s the point.

We follow and serve a God who came to sacrifice Himself for our sake. Who came to take the punishment for our sin.

We call today Good Friday because it’s the day Jesus steps in and takes the punishment that is rightfully due me for my wretched, selfish, and sinful soul. I cannot love and thank Him enough. Or feel so sorry for my sin that nailed Him there.

For me, Good Friday is also good because God reveals the extent of His love for us. I know I serve a God who would endure hell for me.

If I give all my money to the poor, or spend the rest of my life doing good works, it will never be enough to repay the love that was poured out for me on Good Friday.

So here I am today. Offering my inadequate words in worship to the King of Kings who died for me. Praying too that one day people on this earth will know the enormity of God’s grace, feel the awesome weight of His love, and be transformed.

“For God so loved the world, He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16 (NIV)