It’s an image you see a lot in Australia. Not recently though. The devastating floods caught many off guard.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
Stories from the journey home
It’s an image you see a lot in Australia. Not recently though. The devastating floods caught many off guard.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
6 Comments
Nice sky, Aggie 🙂 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
My blue Aussie sky. Got to love it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I was sorry to read about the flooding. This shot gets my travel urge going again, not that it’s ever too far away. 🙂
janet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Janet. Felt like we couldn’t do much all the way in London.
LikeLike
Prayers for all who were touched by the flooding!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much Rebecca!
LikeLiked by 1 person