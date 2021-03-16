There was a time our son really loved hot chocolate with marshmallows.
It was such a joy to see him enjoy it!
I think he still likes them now. But his reaction is a little less exuberant.
From the old Daily Post Photo Challenge #148: Joy
Stories from the journey home
8 Comments
Oh that’s so gorgeous. I love how little kids don’t filter their joy and enthusiasm.
Me too 😁
That is an adorable photo!
Thanks Regina. That boy has morphed into a teenager now! 😁
Isn’t that awesome. My oldest is turning 28 soon. 28!
Wow! Where the heck does the time go, right?
Such an adorable look of joy. 😊❤️
Thank you 😊
