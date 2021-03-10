It came in the mail last year! My one and only, very first red lips handbag. I was so happy.
Much to my husband and son’s horror.
Via the old Daily Post Photo Challenge #146: One
8 Comments
very very fun!
Hehe! I think so 😁
That is adorable!!!
Thank you 😊
Oh! I want one! 😀
It was about £15 on Amazon! Well worth the money I thought 😆
😂
😁
