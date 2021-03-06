This was a beautiful memory from last year when we went walking along the hills of Devon.
The sun was out. The sky was blue. And before us was a vast expanse of green.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
Stories from the journey home
This was a beautiful memory from last year when we went walking along the hills of Devon.
The sun was out. The sky was blue. And before us was a vast expanse of green.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
10 Comments
Looks delightful, Aggie. Here in Arizona, almost every day could be “Day of blue skies and sunshine”, although the green part would be a bit harder to find. But we do have lots of beautiful cacti. 🙂
janet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hehe! I bet 😉 Sydney was blue skies and sunshine too. We really appreciated the rain when it fell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks wonderful, Aggie! We had a day a bit like that today 🙂 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love days like that! So nice.
LikeLike
What a wonderful place to walk!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was beautiful 🤩
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just beautiful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yay 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
So beautiful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😁 we had a lovely time
LikeLike