There was a singer that night in the middle of Piccadilly Circus. His voice rang out over the old pavement as he strummed his guitar. People stopped to enjoy his music for a while.

I know London is a big city. And it’s hard to find a sense of community in such a big place. But that night next to the giant neon light billboard, there was a sense of unity among the people there.

A community of listeners if you like, lost in the moment.

Via the old Daily Post Photo Challenge #146: Community