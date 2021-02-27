It’s a five year old memory now.
This was taken the night my husband found out his good friend was dying. I knew he was devastated by the news.
But he wasn’t talking.
He just quietly cooked dinner and put fresh mint in my ice tea.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
9 Comments
it looks so fresh eheh 🙂 have a great weekend Aggie 🙂 PedroL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks PedroL 😁 You too!
LikeLike
Better just to keep busy sometimes. If you can… 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that’s what he was trying to do that night. Thanks Jo
LikeLike
🤗💕
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh my, what a memory. Sending hugs to you both even though it was 5years ago
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Becky 🙏
LikeLiked by 1 person
😦
LikeLike
Yeah, it was a pretty ordinary night.
LikeLiked by 1 person