I had my COVID vaccination yesterday

And other than a sore arm this morning, I’m ok!

We went to a local church a few blocks away that was turned into a vaccination centre.

I hardly had to wait for my turn. There was a lovely nurse who was free to administer the vaccine as soon as I walked in.

A quick chat. A sharp sting. It was done in no time!

I then had to wait 15 minutes before heading out the door. It was all very carefully thought through and efficiently executed.

Unfortunately I haven’t developed 5G connectivity.

