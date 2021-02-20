I had my COVID vaccination yesterday

And other than a sore arm this morning, I’m ok!
We went to a local church a few blocks away that was turned into a vaccination centre.
I hardly had to wait for my turn. There was a lovely nurse who was free to administer the vaccine as soon as I walked in.
A quick chat. A sharp sting. It was done in no time!
I then had to wait 15 minutes before heading out the door. It was all very carefully thought through and efficiently executed.
Unfortunately I haven’t developed 5G connectivity.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
13 Comments
Good for you! Curious which one you had, though it seems academic. Sounds like Great Britain is maybe going the single-shot route, then getting the second round into arms as it becomes available. Perhaps a better strategy in an urban environment.
Cheers!… though I’ll forego the shoulder pat. 😉
So good!!
😁🥳
That’s great news! I’m glad it went well and you feel ok.
Thank you MDFF!
Good on you! When are you having the second jab?
Thanks Teresa! They say I need to have the second one in about 12 weeks.
I wonder where the future will take us all! Have a good one Aggie!
Thanks Teresa! You too!
I’m glad it went so well snd not too many side effects. Enjoy a lazy weekend as I know a lot of people have felt fatigued for a few days afterwards.
Thanks Debbie! So far so good. Only a sore arm at the moment.
And you got a sticker to prove it. I didn’t. Not fair!
😁😁😁
