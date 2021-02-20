I had my COVID vaccination yesterday

by AggieSoon
And other than a sore arm this morning, I’m ok!

We went to a local church a few blocks away that was turned into a vaccination centre.

I hardly had to wait for my turn. There was a lovely nurse who was free to administer the vaccine as soon as I walked in.

A quick chat. A sharp sting. It was done in no time!

I then had to wait 15 minutes before heading out the door. It was all very carefully thought through and efficiently executed.

Unfortunately I haven’t developed 5G connectivity.

For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday

  1. Good for you! Curious which one you had, though it seems academic. Sounds like Great Britain is maybe going the single-shot route, then getting the second round into arms as it becomes available. Perhaps a better strategy in an urban environment.

    Cheers!… though I’ll forego the shoulder pat. 😉

