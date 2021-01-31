Unexpected snowfall

by AggieSoon
The heavens opened up and down came the snow!

The weather report had been saying it was going to snow for a couple of days. But it had been wrong before. I didn’t believe it.

So it was an unexpected delight when we saw flecks of snow falling from the sky. Lightly at first, then faster and heavier until the ground was covered in a thick blanket of white.

The image is for Becky’s January #SquareUp as well as the old Daily Post Photo Challenge #143: Unexpected

