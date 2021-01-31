Unexpected snowfall

The heavens opened up and down came the snow!
The weather report had been saying it was going to snow for a couple of days. But it had been wrong before. I didn’t believe it.
So it was an unexpected delight when we saw flecks of snow falling from the sky. Lightly at first, then faster and heavier until the ground was covered in a thick blanket of white.
The image is for Becky’s January #SquareUp as well as the old Daily Post Photo Challenge #143: Unexpected
it is all so exciting isn’t it the first day it falls – lovely square 😀
It was! Our son is 15 years old and it was the first time he saw falling snow. Just magical.
It IS a magical moment! But I don’t really miss it 🙂 🙂 Happy Sunday, Aggie! Off to snowball?
It was! We haven’t experienced it enough to miss it. And the first thing my son did was peg me with a snowball! 😁
A perfect winter scene.
It was wonderful. We enjoyed it very much 😁
Lovely photo! I didn’t believe it would happen until I saw the huge snowflakes outside my window 🙂 It was a nice interlude wasn’t it.
It was perfect. I loved how it lifted everyone’s spirits for just a moment!
