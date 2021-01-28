This was a light bright pink room at a Tim Walker exhibition. It’s interesting how a dark filter can change its mood.
The image was taken on my phone and edited for atmosphere.
The old Daily Post Photo Challenge #140 asked us to post something Eerie.
The stairs in the image are for Becky’s January #SquareUp. They went up to nowhere.
I really like this moody interpretation of the scene.
Thank you 🥰
ooh yes it is eerie – almost expecting the people in the images to move!
It’s interesting to see what a filter can do!
Those are some interesting portraits!
Ha! Yes indeed. His work was whimsical yet unsettling at the same time. Everything was very strong. Like you’ve just walked into Willy Wonka’s factory 🏭
That is a great way of describing it.
