Eerie

by AggieSoon
Filed under:

This was a light bright pink room at a Tim Walker exhibition. It’s interesting how a dark filter can change its mood.

The image was taken on my phone and edited for atmosphere.

The old Daily Post Photo Challenge #140 asked us to post something Eerie.

The stairs in the image are for Becky’s January #SquareUp. They went up to nowhere.

7 Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.