All dressed up

by AggieSoon
Filed under:

And no place to go. Damn you COVID. Bring on the vaccine!

For Becky’s January #SquareUp.

It’s also for my travels through the old Daily Post Photo Challenges. This would be, if I haven’t got muddled somewhere, #138: The hue of you

I love the colour red. There is something so vibrant about it.

4 Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.