All dressed up

And no place to go. Damn you COVID. Bring on the vaccine!
For Becky’s January #SquareUp.
It’s also for my travels through the old Daily Post Photo Challenges. This would be, if I haven’t got muddled somewhere, #138: The hue of you
I love the colour red. There is something so vibrant about it.
4 Comments
Beautiful!
Thank you Rebecca! 😁
oh that dress, and red shoes too – simply fabulous 😀 I think you should get dressed up anyway for the day 😀
It’s a red tulle skirt. Having a few issues with the men in my family. They think it’s too outrageous. But at least I get to wear it at home! 😁 Thanks Becky!
