Saddle and stirrups

by AggieSoon
There were many good things about growing up in Tasmania. One of them was horse riding.

We’d travel 30 minutes from Hobart and would be in the country. And for about an hour or two we’d be out in the fresh air, learning how to ride. I think I was in grade four or five.

We stopped after a bit. I don’t know why.

I remember having a lot of fun. They’re beautiful animals.

Dad must have taken this photo. Mum never liked being behind the camera.

The memory is for Becky’s January #SquareUp

