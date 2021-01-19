Light up the night

by AggieSoon
Filed under:

This is Spice Alley a few years ago. It’s a tiny strip in Chippendale, Sydney full of restaurants and take away places.

On warm summer nights we’d make our way into the city to go to one of our favourite restaurants near there and eat ourselves silly.

For Becky’s January #SquareUp

10 Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.