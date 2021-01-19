Light up the night

This is Spice Alley a few years ago. It’s a tiny strip in Chippendale, Sydney full of restaurants and take away places.
On warm summer nights we’d make our way into the city to go to one of our favourite restaurants near there and eat ourselves silly.
For Becky’s January #SquareUp
Splendid lanterns. You can’t beat them for a good cheering up 🙂
I see what you did there Tish! 😉
Looks wonderful!
Thanks Rebecca! 😁
What a horrible way to spend an evening! Chuckle….. 🙂 🙂
😁 it was rather fun
I wish I could join you for a taste of silly. Sounds delicious.
Hehe 😉 it was delicious!
I believe you.
A great way up 🙂
