That glorious ceiling by AggieSoon January 18, 2021January 18, 2021 Filed under: Other Places Photo Challenges St Paul’s Cathedral, London. Look up and you’ll see it. Can’t miss it. For Becky’s January #SquareUp Like this:Like Loading... Related
6 Comments
That’s a fabulous shot! Years since I was there 🙂 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Jo. It’s a beautiful space.
LikeLike
A great shot! It’s so hard to make these kind of photos effective, I find.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I completely understand. I still don’t think the image did it justice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I thought it was good!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person