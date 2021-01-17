A cup of tea with lemon and sugar

I didn’t know people drank tea with lemon in England.
I always thought lemon tea was a Southeast Asian thing. We used to have it strong and cold in Singapore with a good dash of sugar syrup.
This tea was hot with a hint of lemon.
For Becky’s January #SquareUp
Like Margaret I can’t drink tea with milk, but I can occasionally be tempted by tea with lemon. It’s not the tea I like though, so I might just as well have hot water 🙂 🙂
Hehehe! Chinese friends from various parts of the globe have informed me hot water is much better for the body than cold. They may approve of your decision!
This Brit always has tea with lemon. The smell of tea with milk makes her feel sick!
Ha! Good to know Margaret! 😉
In my opinion, majority of people in the UK drink it with milk. However, I like it both ways. It is supposed to be good for an upset stomach when drank with lemon 🙂
Thanks Markie! 😁
It didn’t used to be a British thing.
Tea with a couple of lemon slices in the cup was a Russian thing.
It’s how they drank tea in the salons of Saint Petersburg and Moscow.
When the USSR collapsed and some Russians started moving to the UK, they brought the tradition with them.
That’s interesting! We were in quite a posh tea house in York when they offered me the option. And I thought, “oh! This is new…”
It used to be the tea my parents had every morning before they had their breakfast tea with milk!
Wow. There you go! I had no idea 😁
And during the afternoons if having Early Grey a good proportion will choose lemon over milk. In fact in some tea shops they will assume you will want lemon with your Early Grey rather than milk.
There you go. It was an earl grey!
