A cup of tea with lemon and sugar

by AggieSoon
I didn’t know people drank tea with lemon in England.

I always thought lemon tea was a Southeast Asian thing. We used to have it strong and cold in Singapore with a good dash of sugar syrup.

This tea was hot with a hint of lemon.

For Becky’s January #SquareUp

  3. In my opinion, majority of people in the UK drink it with milk. However, I like it both ways. It is supposed to be good for an upset stomach when drank with lemon 🙂

  4. It didn’t used to be a British thing.

    Tea with a couple of lemon slices in the cup was a Russian thing.

    It’s how they drank tea in the salons of Saint Petersburg and Moscow.

    When the USSR collapsed and some Russians started moving to the UK, they brought the tradition with them.

      1. And during the afternoons if having Early Grey a good proportion will choose lemon over milk. In fact in some tea shops they will assume you will want lemon with your Early Grey rather than milk.

