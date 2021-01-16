Going up and down the merry-go-round

by AggieSoon
Where, oh where did this little boy go. He’s grown now and isn’t interested in carousels.

This image was taken at Lotte World in Seoul. It was our son’s first trip to South Korea.

My grandmother who had survived so much was then old and frail. I wanted our son to meet his great-grandmother before it was too late.

“Do you remember noh-halmoni?” I asked him recently.

“Yeah,” he said. “I remember. It’s vague, but I remember.”

For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday and Becky’s January #SquareUp

