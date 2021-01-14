Memory of beaches past. This was taken at a sunrise walk at Freshwater beach.
Via the old Daily Post Photo Challenge #136: Good Morning
The sun is also up for Becky’s January #SqareUp
Stories from the journey home
2 Comments
a great start to the day, just what I need 🙂
I’m glad! London is fabulous. But I do miss the sea sometimes!
