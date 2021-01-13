Un-Pho-gettable soup

by AggieSoon
Filed under:

Oh my goodness. How good is Vietnamese noodle soup?!

Love a hearty bowl of pho. Especially when the broth is delicious.

It’s something we took for granted living in Sydney. There was a delicious place just up the street and around the corner from our home.

The small space would be packed with people every lunchtime.

For Becky’s January #SquareUp!

