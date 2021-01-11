Lanterns up a gum tree

I think the image was taken five years ago at a Parramasala Festival at Parramatta Park.
I remember eating good food, getting henna painted on my hands and generally having a lovely time under that blue Australian sky.
Parramasala is an annual festival of all things South Asian. Like most things, it had to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
For Becky’s January #SquareUp
8 Comments
Glorious colors!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was a colourful day! Delicious food too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have never seen a gum tree before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s as Aussie as you can get. Here are its flowers https://nomadonline.blog/2018/01/04/growth/ and this is what the tree looks like https://nomadonline.blog/2019/09/21/self-generating-carbon-sucking-planet-saver/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, those flowers are beautiful. They remind me of sea urchins. What a beneficial tree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤️❤️❤️
LikeLike
aren’t these wonderful lanterns – sounds like a great festival. Fingers crossed this year it can go ahead
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope so too🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person