Lanterns up a gum tree

by AggieSoon
I think the image was taken five years ago at a Parramasala Festival at Parramatta Park.

I remember eating good food, getting henna painted on my hands and generally having a lovely time under that blue Australian sky.

Parramasala is an annual festival of all things South Asian. Like most things, it had to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

For Becky’s January #SquareUp

