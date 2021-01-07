Saturated

by AggieSoon
Filed under:

Saw this mural somewhere in Shoreditch, London some time ago. I may have even shared it before. I just loved how it managed to evoke a rain soaked city at night with a few paint strokes.

Could we also say the umbrella is up? Would that be stretching the spirit of Becky’s January #SquareUp?

Via the old Daily Post Photo Challenge #135: Saturated

