Saw this mural somewhere in Shoreditch, London some time ago. I may have even shared it before. I just loved how it managed to evoke a rain soaked city at night with a few paint strokes.
Could we also say the umbrella is up? Would that be stretching the spirit of Becky’s January #SquareUp?
Via the old Daily Post Photo Challenge #135: Saturated
Lovely mural!
I thought so too! 😁
A fabulous stretch – this is so upbeat 😀
Yay! Thanks Becky 😁
It’s fun! We need a few light moments 🙂 🙂
We do, don’t we?
