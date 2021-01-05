Looking up at Buddhist flags

It was taken on my first trip to Chiang Mai, Thailand. It was also my first time inside a buddhist temple.

A group of us went to support a local church missionary who lived there. It was close to Christmas. Our boy was just a few months old I think.

I remember missing my family terribly, but also learning lots — about myself and others. I blogged about the experience some years ago.

For Becky’s January #SquareUP