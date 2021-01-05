Looking up at Buddhist flags

It was taken on my first trip to Chiang Mai, Thailand. It was also my first time inside a buddhist temple.
A group of us went to support a local church missionary who lived there. It was close to Christmas. Our boy was just a few months old I think.
I remember missing my family terribly, but also learning lots — about myself and others. I blogged about the experience some years ago.
For Becky’s January #SquareUP
7 Comments
I lived in the northwest of ChiangMai for several years, about 20-years back. Very peaceful “Lanna” culture in that part of the country. Many Buddhist temples, but I recall that about half-way between my home and the University I attended was a beautiful Jesuit retreat. Grown much since then.
It was more than 10 years ago when we went. It was around Christmas time and we were supporting a local church missionary. There were also an opportunity to talk to monks about their philosophy at various temples. It was an interesting exchange. I learned a lot from them. Especially the art of listening well.
They are cheery! I would love to visit Thailand. All those temples! 🙂 🙂
Yes. I didn’t realise the strong Buddhist influence in that country before I went!
they are extraordinary places – so peaceful
But so brightly painted in rich reds and browns. Looked beautiful!
oh yes so colourful 😀
