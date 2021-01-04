The sweets are always up there

by AggieSoon
Filed under:

I am short. The men in my family are not. They don’t hide sweets from me anymore. They just leave it on the top shelf and laugh at my futile attempts to reach it.

This box even had a message for me as I gazed up at it. Taunting me. All the best indeed…

What weirdo likes liquorice all sorts anyway.

This is my submission to Becky’s January #SquareUp. The theme this month is our interpretation of up.

Feel free to pop into Becky’s corner of the internet and share what inspires you. The images must be square though.

4 Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.