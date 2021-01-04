The sweets are always up there

I am short. The men in my family are not. They don’t hide sweets from me anymore. They just leave it on the top shelf and laugh at my futile attempts to reach it.
This box even had a message for me as I gazed up at it. Taunting me. All the best indeed…
What weirdo likes liquorice all sorts anyway.
This is my submission to Becky’s January #SquareUp. The theme this month is our interpretation of up.
Feel free to pop into Becky’s corner of the internet and share what inspires you. The images must be square though.
4 Comments
that’s shortie abuse! You need to put something really low that they love 😉
Haha! I do remind them! 😁
How tantalising for you. But healthier in the long run!
That’s a lovely way to look at things. It’s what the men in my family say too!
