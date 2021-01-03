Up above the clouds

by AggieSoon
Filed under:

It was a grey day in Hobart when we made our way up Kunanyi. It’s an old mountain that overlooks the city. It regained its ancient name in 2013. The mountain was known as Mt Wellington when I was growing up in Hobart.

I had wanted to see the city below me and was disappointed as we travelled through what I thought was thick fog.

Then around the bend, the haze disappeared and we were bathed in sunlight. It wasn’t fog. We had travelled through clouds.

The scene before us was beautiful. Magical. A white sea that stretched across the horizon. Stuff we only see peering out of aeroplane windows high up in the air.

It’s been years since we’ve visited. But I’ll never forget that day as we made our way to the top of Kunanyi. It was the first — but I hoped not the last — time it showed us what it felt like to walk above the clouds.

It’s one of my favourite memories. I’ve shared a couple of pictures from that day on this blog already. It’s also my submission for Becky’s #JanuarySquares. The theme this month is any variation of up. Feel free to join us. It’s a lot of fun.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.