Hello! Here we are. The new year was only a few minutes old when we took the selfie.
We had waited UP to see the old year go.
It’s my submission to Becky’s #JanuarySquares. The theme is an interpretation of up.
Stories from the journey home
Hello! Here we are. The new year was only a few minutes old when we took the selfie.
We had waited UP to see the old year go.
It’s my submission to Becky’s #JanuarySquares. The theme is an interpretation of up.
9 Comments
oh I love this. Such a cute selfie, and I am also impressed you stayed up. I didn’t!! Wishing you all a very happy new year, and thank you so much for joining us again for squares
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Becky! I have to admit I wilted a bit towards the end there. I don’t know how I used to do it when I was younger!
LikeLike
it never seems to arrive does it, I am sure time goes slower on NYE!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy New Year!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy new year Sue!
LikeLike
Happy New Year to you all! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You too!! Looking forward to reading more amazing stories from Brittany in 2021!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person