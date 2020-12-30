Project 2020: Week #52

23 December 2020

Here we go. The last week of Project 2020. Who knew it was going to be such an eventful, wonderful, disappointing, surprising and challenging year when I started?

Thank you so much for following the weekly updates and for your encouraging comments throughout the year. It has been a blessing to share 2020 with you all.

It’s Wednesday. The last day of work before we break for the holidays. The “office” opens again in the new year. My son is spending the day in his corner of the room, happily watching YouTube and playing computer games. It’s nice to have some company as I work.

My husband has gone to work and won’t be back until late in the evening. Before we know it, it will be Christmas Eve.

24 December 2020

Thursday. It’s Christmas Eve! We’ve got Christmas songs playing on Spotify flooding the living room. We’ve got the mess off our dining room table and tidied the flat. My husband has gone to Wandsworth for some last minute supplies.

Now we’re in tier 4 lockdown, our previous plans have gone out the window. I am disappointed. We won’t even be able to celebrate with people at church tomorrow because our son (who is fine) is isolating.

But, I am determined to count my blessings today.

We have the turkey. We’ve got the mince pies. There’s truffle brie and duck saucisson waiting for us. We’re all set and ready for tomorrow. It was just our son and me last year, so I’m thrilled to have my husband around this year. Thankful that he doesn’t have to work this Christmas!

More importantly, about 2000 years ago, God unfurled His salvation plan for the world. It came in the form of a baby born in Bethlehem. The Son of God who would throw open the doors of heaven to all who believe. That message has not changed for thousands of years. For that I am so thankful.

25 December 2020

Friday. Merry Christmas everyone!! We wish you a wonderful day.

26 December 2020

Saturday. Boxing Day! Woke up late. Lazed around for ages. Ate turkey sandwiches from yesterday’s leftovers. And started reading my Christmas present.

My husband knows me too well. I had downloaded the audiobook when it was published, but was looking for a hard copy for our bookshelf. He bought it for me without me even asking for it. I loved the surprise.

It was a perfectly lazy, relaxing day. Thankful for it.

27 December 2020

Sunday. I’m wearing my other Christmas present today. A cheap and cheerful trinket. The one I requested when my husband asked.

“But it’s not even,” he said.

“I know. That’s why I like it so much,” I replied.

My husband went to church to help our church audiovisual team. He said he made a lot of mistakes.

We didn’t see it. We should have watched the livestream but our son and I woke up too late. For the first time in a long time, we missed church!

Thankful it’s all captured so we can view it later. Mistakes from my husband and all.

28 December 2020

Managed to take a walk outside this Monday. It wasn’t a great walk. Only to the shops and back to get some lunch for us. We’re not encouraged to spend a great deal of time outside our homes under tier 4 lockdown.

I then spent most of the day binge watching the rather silly but beautiful Netflix show, Bridgerton, and napping on the couch.

Our son hardly spoke to me as he played the new computer game he got for Christmas.

Thankful for another lovely relaxing day.

29 December 2020

5:30 in the afternoon. Tuesday.

Went out for a walk around the block in the cold winter air. It was lovely.

Three more days until the new year. I can’t believe 2020 is almost done.

I wonder if we’ll see snow before the year is over. They’ve been forecasting it for a while. But there hasn’t been any in London as yet.

30 December 2020

Wednesday. One more day until New Year’s Eve. This time last year we were out and about, soaking in the London sights and enjoying what this city had to offer.

Now that we can’t go anywhere, I am feeling a bit of cabin fever. I would love to travel into the city right now. I would love to visit all the museums again. But I can’t. So I’m at home listening to audiobooks and relaxing on the sofa.

But it’s not so bad this time. We’re all healthy. And for that I am thankful.

This is also the last picture for Project 2020. Welcome to our messy living room! I made my son practise his cello a couple of days ago and he’s yet to pack up his instrument. Now that it’s out, I’ll ask him to practise again.

“Will you practise your cello please?”

“Sure.”

“When?”

“After I finish this game.”

And so life goes on.

Thank you for travelling with me through the ups and downs of 2020. It was lovely to have your company!

And that’s it.

Project 2020 was a weekly round up of images and experiences. It sought to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that were found in any given day.

It was an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

I wish you a wonderful 2021.