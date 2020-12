Merry Christmas everyone. Thank you for sharing your lives and images throughout the year. Thank you for your kindness and encouraging comments in a rather challenging and eventful 2020.

I hope as we celebrate this day, it will be filled with much love and cheer. Even if we have to greet friends and family through computer screens.

Our lunch is almost ready. So I’ll have to hop off soon, but I do wish you all the most wonderful day today.