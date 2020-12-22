Project 2020: Week #51

16 December 2020

Wednesday. Here is our decorated tree. Now we’re ready for Christmas!

17 December 2020

Thursday. Went out for a quick walk to get some coffee this morning. I was delighted to see Christmas decorations in neighbourhood gardens.

Only a week or so to go before it’s Christmas! Not long now. 😁

18 December 2020

It’s Friday! An end of a busy working week.

I ordered some Korean ingredients a few days ago over the internet. It finally arrived this evening!

Made ttokbokki for the first time in ages. The ttok (rice cake) was the wrong shape, but it didn’t matter.

This time our boy was old enough to eat the spicy street food. He was in pain, but he enjoyed it. I was thrilled to bits!

19 December 2020

Saturday. It’s a cold, wet but beautiful day. The rain is falling softly and the world feels clean and fresh. I didn’t think I would enjoy the British winter so much!

Here I am about to head out to get my hair dyed and cut. I am looking forward to looking neat and tidy again.

I also find out today that London is now under Tier 4 lockdown.

20 December 2020

Walking to church on Sunday. It’s a cold, bright winter day.

Heard an encouraging talk on being heavenly minded so we can be of earthly good. On keeping our eyes fixed on Jesus and the world to come.

Looking forward to the Christmas carol service tonight! Thankful churches can still remain open.

21 December 2020

Monday. It’s a new working week, but we’re slowly winding down for the holidays. I have bits and pieces of work, but not much.

I updated my website when I clocked off.

We also found out today that our boy was in contact with a student who now has COVID. Our son is to isolate until Christmas. He is completely housebound. And very happy about it.

“That means I can stay at home all day and play computer games!”

I can’t help feeling a little bit nervous. Especially since he has developed a runny nose. He doesn’t have a fever or a cough though. The Government is encouraging testing only if there are symptoms.

My husband is insisting our boy is ok. That it’s just, at worst, the common cold. And at the moment he does indeed seem fine.

22 December 2020

Tuesday. Second last day of work before we break for Christmas and New Year.

It’s also day 2 of isolation, and our son is loving every moment of it. He is now almost completely fine. No fever. No cough. The runny nose he had is disappearing.

For that I am grateful.

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found in any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.