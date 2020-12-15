9 December 2020

Wednesday. I love it when my husband has a day off work.

Here he’s cooking chicken katsu udon for us. The noodles and soup are prepared. Just waiting for the chicken now.

Thankful for kind men who cook dinner for their families.

10 December 2020

Thursday. Our local Christmas tree is all lit up.

Our boy has a Christmas jumper competition at youth group tomorrow. I was determined he had to make some kind of effort.

We went to Wimbledon and bought him one with a big smiling gingerbread man with a Santa hat on it. Our boy was mortified.

11 December 2020

Friday! Celebrating all we’ve accomplished at work at our virtual Christmas lunch.

It has been an incredible year and it was encouraging to see how God has provided for this ministry.

12 December 2020

It’s been a busy Saturday. We walked to our son’s school to collect the Christmas tree we ordered.

“Why can’t we follow another Christmas tradition?” my son muttered as we carried the bulky thing back home.

The tree is only 4 ft, but it occupies much of our living room. I can’t wait to decorate it with my family.

13 December 2020

Sunday. Church in the morning and then a special carol service in the evening. Both helpful and encouraging.

Not long now until Christmas!

14 December 2020

The things you find walking around your street on a Monday afternoon.

I thought the three round bushes were quite cute!

Yes, it’s the start of the working week. And I am grateful for it. It’s going to get quite busy soon. So I enjoyed my walk around the block.

15 December 2020

Tuesday. Leading team prayers at work today. Came across this short but powerful piece by Emma Scrivener that was published by the Gospel Coalition last month.

The story uses the example of adoption to highlight our adoption into God’s family. I thought it would be helpful for us in the lead up to Christmas.

Thankful today for God’s immeasurable love for us.

