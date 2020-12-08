2 December 2020

Wednesday. Waiting for my husband to return from work.

I need to tidy the living room. But am a little tired and am putting it off.

I asked our boy not to watch YouTube tonight. He needed a break from it. Our son watched Star Wars instead.

Thankful we can share ideas and talk through issues openly.

I am praying for the day when his faith will become his own and he will come to know just how much God loves him. Faith is a relationship between him and God. It’s not something I can control or force down his throat.

A memory from years ago

Arrrrggghhh! Thursday. So busy I forgot to take a photo.

The above image is from an exhibition I took my son to in Sydney many years ago. The giant mural expressed all sorts of opinions and prompted viewers to ponder the nature of being Australian.

We had parent teacher interviews this evening. Thrilled to find out that our son was a hard working, respectful student who gave everything a go.

His art teacher loved his different point of view and encouraged him to continue with the subject.

So thankful for the hard working teachers at our son’s school. It felt like our boy was flourishing under their care.

Teachers are awesome.

4 December 2020

Friday. Made it to the end of another busy week!

Went out for coffee during my lunch break and found beautiful reminders on our street that Christmas is coming.

5 December 2020

Saturday. We’ve been collecting fridge magnets from all the different places we’ve visited in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧

At 9:30am we made our way to Stringers. We were going to buy our son his first cello! It was quite exciting.

We also started decorating the house with lights and tinsel, holly and pine cones. The place is starting to look quite festive!

We’ll head out to Oxford street to see the lights this evening. I’m looking forward to it.

But first, a nap. Thankful for naps.

Regent street last night

The lights were beautiful last night. It really felt like Christmas was near.

This morning we took the bus to church and spent some socially distanced time with people there.

It was lovely to see people outside the computer screen!

Spent some time in the afternoon watching a gaming battle report with our boy.

I’m starting to find it interesting!

7 December 2020

Monday. Work day. I must also remember to get mineral water and salami for school lunches.

Thankful for the school lunches that still need to be made.

8 December 2020

Tuesday. Brrr. It’s cold out there.

__________________

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.