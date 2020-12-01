25 November 2020

Made it to Wednesday! Cooking some eggs for lunch.

One day I will make mayak eggs. I am determined. Just need to get myself to a Korean grocer to get all the ingredients.

Maybe one day I’ll also buy a decent rice cooker. It’s something we left behind in Australia. I didn’t think I’d miss it!

Silly me.

26 November 2020

Thursday. It’s 5:30 in the afternoon. Someone’s stolen the sun.

Loved walking out in the cold though. I had a giant scarf, a thick jumper and coat. I was toasty warm in the fresh autumn air.

27 November 2020

Friday. Woke up to a beautiful misty morning.

Opened the laptop and started work. By the end of the school day I had company again.

Our boy didn’t tell me much. But he said he had a fine day.

I’m looking forward to tomorrow. We’re heading into Soho to get ingredients for bulgogi and mayak eggs!

I am going to teach my son how to cook Korean food. I can’t wait!

28 November 2020

Saturday. My son and I went to Soho this morning and got all the ingredients for our Korean cook up.

We even bought a new rice cooker!

I taught our son how to chop onions and garlic. Watched him carefully measure out the sauces for the marinade. And smiled as he squelched his hands through the meat to cover it in the sauce.

“Oh wow mum. It definitely smells like bulgogi,” he grinned at me.

I was delighted.

29 November 2020

Still loving this cooler weather. I am well prepared for it. Thankful for this coat. I think I could survive a trip to the planet Hoth in this.

It’s Sunday. Watched church this morning through the computer. Heard another encouraging talk about the hope we Christians have in Jesus. Looking forward to church opening up and meeting people again.

In the evening, we settled down to watch the Vicar of Dibley and series 2 of The Crown. Enjoyed them both very much for very different reasons.

30 November 2020

Monday means the start of another working week.

Loads to do.

1 December 2020

Tuesday! And it’s sausages for dinner. 😁 They are my family’s favourite easy mid-week (or almost mid-week) meal.

Unfortunately I turned the dishwasher on too late. We may not have plates to eat off by the time the food cooks!

#livingontheedge

__________________

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.