18 November 2020

Wednesday. Went for a walk around the block at lunchtime with my husband.

It was nice.

19 November 2020

Thursday already! Ducked outside to grab lunch from the local store.

Saw some trees on our street were still clinging on to their leaves. Looked like they were flecked with gold.

My husband arrived in the UK a year ago today. I think he’s loved every moment of it.

20 November 2020

Friday. A cold day. We even made our son wear his jumper to school. And he complied! 😁

My husband went to work. So from mid-morning on, it was just me, the computer and coffee for company.

The days are rushing by.

21 November 2020

Saturday. Slept in this morning. It was lovely!

Went to the next suburb to post a parcel later in the day. Noticed our council put up this Christmas tree on the main street when we came back. I’m sure it’s been up for a while.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

22 November 2020

Sunday. I was so tired today. After church in the morning and lunch, I sat on our couch and slept the day away.

“You should go for a walk,” my husband encouraged over the phone.

“I know,” I murmured as I sank further into the couch.

This time last year we had our visas for the UK stamped. House packed up and staying with friends, we were all set for our next big adventure.

23 November 2019

Monday. We left Sydney exactly a year ago today.

This was my final picture from the place we called home.

I feel a little sad today. I’m thankful for our amazing adventure, but a little homesick I think.

24 November 2020

Tuesday. A year ago today we arrived in the UK. Feels like it was a couple of weeks ago.

Thankful I’ve got a record of how I spent my days during 2020 because I can’t quite believe it’s been a year already.

My husband is cooking a very British dish tonight to celebrate — toad in a hole.

I’ve never tried it before. But I bet it’s got something to do with sausages.

__________________

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.