11 November 2020

Wednesday. Remembrance Day.

The day we remember all who fought and died for the life we have today.

These poppies are an old memory. The image taken many many years ago. I may have even shared it before.

But I think it’s relevant today.

12 November 2020

Thursday. My husband was called in early to work. My son went to school.

This plant in our living room was my only companion for most of the day.

Grateful for a busy day working from home.

13 November 2020

Friday. Made it! It’s the end of the working week. Time to rest.

Our boy is zooming with his youth group in the living room. And I’m upstairs, mucking about with iPhone camera angles and filters, waiting for our dinner delivery.

My men let me choose tonight. We’re having Indian. What a treat!

It’s a new takeaway restaurant not too far from where we live. I hope their food is delicious 😋

14 November 2020

Rainy Saturday.

Dinner last night was fantastic. So delicious. I scoffed down every last morsel on my plate.

Braved the rain to get some lunch. It was falling fairly consistently by the time I headed back to our flat.

It was nice how it fell softly.

Sunday.

Saw church online in the morning. Listened to some great teaching and encouragement on standing strong when we’re persecuted for our faith.

Then spent the afternoon listening to Where the Crawdads Sing. It is a sad and beautiful story. I am enjoying the audiobook very much.

The men in my family are going to walk to the nearest basketball courts to play. And they promised to be home by late afternoon.

They came back about 20 minutes later when the heavens opened up and it poured with rain.

“Mum, let me give you a hug!” cried my sodden child, with his fogged up glasses splattered with rain.

“No,” I replied.

16 November 2020

Monday. Crazy busy day.

Didn’t have time or creative energy to snap a new photo today.

Did briefly dream of Cornwall and the cliffs of Tintagel though. The filtered image is from that beautiful place.

17 November 2020

Tuesday. Managed to get out for lunch to walk to our local grocery store.

Looked up to find all the trees in the park opposite our flat were bare. It’s definitely looking a lot like winter.

Today I was grateful to God for His work in my life. All those little insignificant decisions, like going out one lunchtime and buying a book on Buddhism, led me to Him.

And now I see His hand in everything.

May my heart always be fertile soil for His word. May my small insignificant life sing His praises always. God is amazing. And He is good.

__________________

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.