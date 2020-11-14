My husband bought the cake. Cookies and cream. Our boy’s favourite.
Watching the delight on his face was a real pleasure.
Not long now before he’s grown and it’s just his father and me.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
My husband bought the cake. Cookies and cream. Our boy’s favourite.
Watching the delight on his face was a real pleasure.
Not long now before he’s grown and it’s just his father and me.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
4 Comments
Happy Birthday. Yes, they grow up
In a blink.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They do, don’t they? Old memories came up on my social media feed that day. He used to be so little! Thanks for dropping by Ruth 😁
LikeLike
aaannnd .. best wishes from Naples 🙂 have a good time! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awww! Thank you so much! 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person