4 November 2020

Wednesday. It was cold but gloriously sunny when I went out this morning.

Got my cup of coffee. If lockdown is anything like last time, my local coffee shop will close for the next month from tomorrow.

Making the most of it before everything shuts down.

5 November 2020

Thursday. Lockdown day. Only essential services like supermarkets will stay open for the next month.

The morning was beautifully foggy.

6 November 2020

Friday. Thrilled to discover the French bakery up the road and around the corner is open!

I was so happy I went a little overboard. Bought two almond croissants, two tarts and a giant sandwich. I know our boy will enjoy them too.

7 November 2020

Saturday. Enjoying the morning sunlight streaming through our window.

8 November 2020

Sunday. I was tired and couldn’t resist sleeping most of the day away.

I did go out to get some milk early this afternoon. I’m glad I did. Spotted this pretty flower on the way.

9 November 2020

Monday. Back to work. Drank too much coffee. My jar of instant coffee has run out.

Must. Replenish. Soon.

It’s not ideal, but instant will have to do until I get to my local café. My husband says they are open for take aways.

10 November 2020

Tuesday. Tea is keeping me going today!

Loads to do in such little time. Thankful for a lunch break!

__________________

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

