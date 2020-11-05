That sculpture by Degas! Via the old Daily Post Photo Challenge #126: Masterpiece Like this:Like Loading... Related
Oh! This is a favorite of mine! La petit rat, “La Petite Danseuse de Quatorze Ans” (Little Dancer of Fourteen Years). Studying Degas’ ballerinas, however, there was a sadly dark undercurrent associated with the times. This particular artwork was even strongly criticized during its early displays as glorifying the vices associated with surviving as a petit rat. But for me, knowing this simply makes it all the more impressive of a work… she remains still powerful and beautiful!
I had no idea LT! I must research it more. I just loved her defiant pose!
Stunning! It reminds me of seeing the David when I was in Italy. You can’t put it into words. Art like that is something you have to see in person.
Yes! This piece was at the Met. It’s a buzz seeing things we’ve only seen in books!
