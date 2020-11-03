28 October 2020

Wednesday. Greeted the morning at the shambles. We headed to the Gatehouse Coffee Shop after wandering through the Jorvik Viking centre.

Spent a glorious sunlit morning on the roof of the city wall drinking coffee with my son and husband.

We visited the National Railway Museum in the afternoon and we’re also planning on going on a ghost walk through the streets of York tonight.

It’s been a busy day. And I can’t believe we’re actually here.

29 October 2020

Thursday. Heading home after a beautiful holiday in York.

We walked the rest of the wall and relaxed at a local pub in the afternoon before making our way to the station.

So thankful we could spend this time with my family. It was a lovely half term school break.

30 October 2020

Friday. Back home in London and relaxing. I was waiting for a parcel, but encouraged my son and husband to get out of the house!

Our boy has grown and his clothes no longer fit him. They were going to a discount outlet store on the other side of London to find a quality bargain.

“We may have dinner there as well,” my husband said.

“So we’ll see you in the evening.”

The house is quiet without them.

31 October 2020

Saturday. Left the boys at home and went to visit the V&A. It’s my first time since lockdown.

Came home as the sun set to hear we will go into lockdown again. It will start this Thursday.

Sean Connery also died today. He was 90 years old.

1 November 2020

Sunday. We’re not in lockdown yet. Went to the French bakery to get my favourite tart after lunch.

Not sure if they will stay open during lockdown. I hope so. We’ve only just discovered them.

Church was a bit of a disaster. Facebook kept freezing and booting us out of the livestream. By the time we switched to our church website, the talk was almost over. Very frustrating. Especially when this sermon series has been so encouraging!

2 November 2020

Monday. Back to work! I must say it’s lovely to see everyone again. Even if it is remotely.

I am grateful for our corporate prayer time and the news of people’s generosity to others – especially during this COVID season.

It’s been encouraging to see so many supporters of this ministry faithfully caring for children around the world.

3 November 2020

Tuesday. Came across a golden tree on the way to get my morning coffee.

I like this time before work. I would have spent it commuting, but I am enjoying my neighbourhood instead.

The morning was brisk and fresh. It had just rained.

