We really enjoyed our time in York. It was a beautiful city full of old stories.
We stayed at the shambles. A place that would not have been so pretty in earlier times.
For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday
6 Comments
I know it well 🙂 🙂
😁
Love these old buildings….such character!
Me too! It’s amazing some have stood for so long!
I don’t think today’s construction would last that long.
That’s what we thought too!
