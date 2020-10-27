21 October 2020

Wednesday. A rainy grey London day. Perfect for hot cups of coffee. Or tea!

22 October 2020

Thursday. Made it out today.

It was in the morning before work. We’d run out of dishwashing liquid, so I went to our local store.

Took a photo of the leaves turning in our street, before I rushed home.

It was nice to go outside for a bit.

23 October 2020

Friday. Waiting in line for an end of the week treat!

Made my way to our local French bakery for some delicious food at lunchtime. Had to wait for a while, but it was worth it!

My son and his father left me to work and went out cello shopping. I wished I was with them. It would have been a fun day out.

They gave me a video call to say hello. They were sitting in the autumn sunlight at a park, eating KFC and having a lovely time.

24 October 2020

Saturday. Headed to Camden Market this afternoon.

It was my first time there and I really enjoyed the place!

25 October 2020

Sunday. We caught our bus to church. Heard a wonderful talk on Luke 15. It’s a chapter in the bible on lost things and people. And how God rejoices when the lost come home.

It is one of my favourite passages in the bible. It includes the story of the prodigal son. Or the running father, as the chaplain at my son’s school likes to call that story.

“If you are lost right now, come home.

“There are angels waiting in heaven with party poppers right now,” our curate said.

The creator of the universe, the one whose very word can make the earth melt, is there waiting to embrace you in a cosmic bear hug.

In a small part of London so far away from where we grew up, with socially distanced parishioners, in this very old church, I was reminded again I had an eternal home. And at the end of my days on this earth, I am finally going to be there.

I’m not sure who is reading this. Or where you are at. But if you are lost right now and you’re searching for a way back, won’t you consider coming home?

26 October 2020

Monday. We took the 9:30 am train from Kings Cross station and headed to York.

It was the half term school break and the first time we visited the city together.

It was old and beautiful.

27 October 2020

Tuesday. After a pleasant morning tea at Bettys Tea Room, we walked over to York Minster.

Once again, it was old and beautiful. They started work on the cathedral about 800 years ago and finished it about 600 years ago.

Through fire and war, it stood because many sought to preserve it. There is something quite impressive about that.

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.