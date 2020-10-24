Found at Hampton Court Palace. Would love to know what the symbols mean. For Debbie’s Six Word Saturday Like this:Like Loading... Related
The keys on the top right are probably representative of St. Peter at the pearly gates. Peter is the first priest of the Christian tradition.
Hi Rebecca! Awesome 😎 Thank you
Well Hampton Court Palace was owned by Cardinal Wolsey before King Henry VIII took it from him.
Cardinal Wolsey was both a bishop and a Cardinal in the Church so those windows would have to do with his office as a bishop and a Cardinal.
👍👍👍 thank you!
