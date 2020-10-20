14 October 2020

It’s a bright sunny Autumn morning.

I had sunlight streaming through our living room window as I worked.

It was beautiful.

Thursday zoomed past without me capturing any moments.

The image above is from a playground in Australia somewhere.

My boy used to love these things that rocked forwards and back.

16 October 2020

Yay! It’s Friday!

After work, I took our son to youth group at our church.

It is so lovely to see him playing with other people!

London has recently gone into second tier lockdown. So who knows how long he will be able to run around with his friends.

17 October 2020

It’s Saturday night. I went window shopping in the morning and ended up coming home with two scarves.

After a session cleaning the bathroom, and watching a new friend get ordained through our computer, I settled into Saturday and got a bit bored.

By evening I was trying on clothes and seeing what combination “sparked joy”.

I wish I had a lovely picture to represent a beautiful moment. But, rather embarrassingly, this scarf try on session was all I got. My apologies.

18 October 2020

Found on the way to church this Sunday! I had just bought my morning coffee when their bright petals caught my eye.

Lovely to see such strong colours on a grey autumn day!

19 October 2020

It’s Monday! And the start of another busy working week.

These purple stockinged feet went nowhere today. They didn’t go outside for a walk in the cool autumn air. They stayed at home while the rest of me worked away on the computer.

20 October 2020

Tuesday. Another busy day. There was a lot to do!

I’ve been knee deep in copy for all sorts of emails today as well as pushing a few projects along. When I closed my computer it was close to 7pm.

It’s a blessing to be busy with work during this unsettling time. I’m not going to complain.

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.