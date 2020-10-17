This is another old memory captured on my phone.
There was a group of us from church who would gather to play. We would eat a potluck dinner and get to it, talking and laughing the night away.
It was great fun.
It’s my contribution to Debbie’s Six Word Saturday.
4 Comments
Complicated? The pieces look very interesting 🙂 🙂
It can be a bit 😁
Always thought it fun to watch. Some day, I’ll have to learn how it’s actually played. 😉
It’s fun to play too LT! 😁
