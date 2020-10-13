My apologies. Wednesday flew by without me taking a photo.

The image above is from Tasmania. We went walking in the rainforest and came across many moss covered trees.

I found this one particularly beautiful.

8 October 2020

A cold wet London morning brought to you by scarves and cardigans.

Maybe it’s because I’m new, but I am enjoying snuggling up in this weather! 😁

9 October 2020

Another grey London day. The warm coats are out! 🧥

I was asked today if my collection of warm clothing was growing. The answer was yes!

I know this sounds crazy. But I think I love these cold fresh London days.

10 October 2020

It’s Saturday. And I’m in Shoreditch.

I left our teenage son to fend for himself at home and headed out for my hair appointment.

I tried to convince him to come out with me, but we both knew it was a lost cause.

11 October 2020

Sunday. Zoomed into church. Then went out. Got to see a giant Westfield shopping mall at shepherd’s bush.

12 October 2020

Early start today. Had an appointment near Sloane Square before work.

It is quite a beautiful part of the world. Coffee wasn’t bad either! 😁

13 October 2020

The leaves are slowly starting to turn in our neighbourhood.

I can’t believe we’ve been here almost a year already. Only about a month to go.

I miss home. But I’m also loving it here in London.

__________________

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.