30 September 2020

This jumper came in the mail. It was lovely and warm. 😁

1 October 2020

It’s a two cups of coffee and one black tea kinda day.

It’s also chuseok! 😁 While my husband was at work, our son and I headed to the nearest Korean restaurant.

3 October 2020

Two photos today as I didn’t take one yesterday!

This is us about to head off on a London adventure. We’re going boating on Regents Canal.

3 October 2020

4 October 2020

It’s Sunday. I was headed to a game store with my son after church when I saw this image come up on my social media feed.

It’s not a photo I took. I just edited it. But the words really spoke to me.

At church we were taught Christ’s tenderness and care for those who suffer. This image that came up on my feed reinforced that message today.

For that I am grateful.

5 October 2020

Monday. The start of another working week. The early morning drizzle cleared into blue skies and sunshine around lunchtime.

It was a lovely walk to the shops to get some supplies. Bought a pear and almond tart from our local French bakery as an after school treat for our boy.

He was so happy to see it when he got home.

It was nice.

6 October 2020

Today my lipstick matched my top. The colour made me happy. That is all.

__________________

Project 2020 is a weekly round up of images and experiences. It aims to capture moments of joy, pleasure, and thankfulness that are found on any given day. It’s an attempt at remembering the good things and being grateful for them.

Thank you for stopping by and I wish you a wonderful day.